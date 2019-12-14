|
Susie Spicer
Dublin - Saundra Sue "Susie" Spicer, 79, passed away at her home in Dublin Friday morning December 13, 2019. A daughter of the late Russell and Ethel (Hammer) Glisson, Susie was born in New Castle, Indiana on November 14, 1940. She was a life long resident of the Dublin community and a member of American Legion Post 169 Women's Auxiliary. Susie had worked as a school crossing guard for Dublin Elementary School and also in the kitchen at Stop One Truck Plaza. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed tending her flowers.
Survivors include 2 sons, Garland (wife Kathy) and Troy Spicer; longtime companion, Richard DeBruler all of Dublin; grandchildren, Frankie Spicer and Lorie Cierra Spicer; 2 fur babies, her dog Princess and her cat Bebe.
Susie was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Spicer on June 21, 1994; 2 brothers, Jack and Jerry Glisson.
Funeral services will be conducted by close friend, Larry McDaniel, at 11 a.m. Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. on Monday December 16th.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019