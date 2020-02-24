|
Suzanne Horney
Avon Park, FL - Suzanne Horney, 73, passed away January 29, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born November 24, 1946 to Charles R. Horney and Evelyn Graham Horney. She lived in Richmond all her life until she retired in 2014 and moved to Florida.
She was a 1966 graduate of Richmond High School. She attended George William College in Chicago where she was scheduled to compete in the Olympics in the softball throw in Mexico City, but they cancelled that event just before she was able to go. She then attended Barber College in Indianapolis. After graduating, she began working at Thatcher's Barber Shop where she was the first female barber in Richmond. She also cut hair at Ova's Hairum, Top of the Head, and That Look Salon. She loved all things outdoors. She loved fishing, camping and laughing. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by all.
She is survived by her sister Linda (Charles) Clark of Centerville, Nephew Brian Gibbs of California, Niece Lisa (Danny) Newland of Richmond, Niece Lori (Ken) Braden of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service was held on February 1, 2020 at Union Church in Avon Park,FL.
If you would like to donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in her name, donations may be made to NPCF P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502
