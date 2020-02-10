|
Suzanne L. Schmidt
Eaton, OH - Suzanne L. Schmidt, age 62, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Suzanne "Suzy" worked at The Haven in Sarasota for 20 years and she also enjoyed her Special Olympics events. In addition to her parents, Virgil and Helen Schmidt she is also predeceased by her brothers, Jahn and Jerry Schmidt. Suzy is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Hamilton and her husband Charles and her brother, Keith Schmidt and his wife, Beverly; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. The family request remembrances in Suzy's honor be made to The Haven for Adults, 4405 De Soto Road, Sarasota, Florida 34235 or The Special Olympics of Sarasota County, PO Box 2112, Venice, Florida 34284. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020