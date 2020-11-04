Tari Reister
Liberty - Tari (Blacker) Reister of Liberty died on November 4, 2020. Born to Jim and Louise (Buttery) Blacker, she grew up in Bath and graduated from Union High School in 1965. She went on to obtain Bachelor and Master degrees in Education from IU Bloomington in 1969 and 1974 respectively and spent nearly 50 years as an educator.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Reister, her two daughters, Anne (Reister) Baker and Jennie Reister, two sons-in-law, Rubin Baker and Drew Bisson, her grandsons Caleb, Isaac, Logan, James, and Vincent Baker, her two sisters, Kim (Blacker) Walton and Vicki (Blacker) Wiwi, and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Tim Blacker.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral services. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Ronald McDonald House. Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com
