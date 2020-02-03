|
|
Ted Eugene "Casey" Kaufman
Liberty - Ted Eugene "Casey" Kaufman of Liberty, IN, received "the goal of (his) faith, even the salvation of (his) soul" (1 Peter 1:9) on February 1, 2020.
In his own words he says, "I was born physically into this world on February 28, 1929 in Brownsville, IN…and I was born again on October 8, 1962 in our living room around 9 p.m. in Liberty, IN."
He was the only child of Glenn and Aria Kaufman of Brownsville, IN.
He is survived by his bride of 68 years, Marilyn (Crews) Kaufman, son Tim (Alicia) of Orlando, and daughters Kim Patterson of Philadelphia, Tracey (Tim) Patterson of Lynchburg, VA, and Kerrie (Dudley) Smith of Richmond. He is survived also by thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with "one in the oven" along with three step-great-grandsons.
Ted graduated from Brownsville high school in 1947 after leading Brownsville to its only Connersville Basketball Sectional championship in 1946. Upon graduation he received a full athletic scholarship to Indiana University where he played basketball for the famed Branch McCracken as a member of IU's "Hurrin' Hoosiers" from 1947-49.It was on a blind date, April 19, 1951 that he met the love of his life just two weeks before graduation. "Mimi" and Ted were married September 16, 1951 in Booneville, IN.
After graduating from IU, Ted joined the Navy and served for four years at Great Lakes Naval Station in Waukegan, IL, rising to the rank of 3rd Class Petty Officer.He was the starting center for the Great Lakes Naval basketball team his first year then decided to focus on a four year "career" as the base's #1 fast-pitch softball pitcher. He received several pitching awardsin addition to two team championships of the Chicago Area Inter-Service Athletic Conference.
After his discharge from the Navy, Ted and Marilyn moved back to Connersville to begin their post military family life. They settled in Liberty in 1962. For 55 years they enjoyed this wonderful community and served their church and fellow man as growing, committed followers of Jesus Christ. In 1986, Ted retired after 33 years as a claims' adjuster with Farm Bureau Insurance of Indiana.
As their children, we "rise up and call them blessed" for blazing the trail of faith in Christ and faithfully praying for their posterity these many years.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to Hand n' Hand Adult Day Care, Rosebud Village, and the Reid Hospice Care Team, all of Richmond, IN, for their loving and professional service to our father and family.
Visitation will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 309 W. 24th Street, Connersville, IN, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 - Noon with the funeral service to follow. Immediately following the service, internment will be at Dale Cemetery, Connersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Ted to Hand in Hand Adult Daycare those can be sent to 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, Indiana 47374.
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements for Mr. Kaufman. To sign the guestbook or to leave the family a personal message, visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020