Ted Parkhurst
Pershing - Theodore Max Parkhurst Jr., 50, passed away Saturday morning July 13, 2019 at his home south of Brookville, Indiana. Theodore was born in New Castle, Indiana on November 23, 1968. He grew up in Pershing and lived most of his life in the Western Wayne community. He moved to Brookville in 2014. Ted was a member of the Laborer's International Union of North America and worked in highway construction. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, NASCAR and the Indianapolis Colts. In his leisure, Ted loved to spend time with his children and family taking trips and camping.
Survivors include his 3 children, Theodore Max (Molly) Parkhurst III of Brookville, Casey (Charles) Parkhurst-Jones of Richmond and Zachary D.J. Parkhurst of Brookville; 5 grandchildren, Bailey, Maddison, Logan and Colt Parkhurst and Bentlee Groce; mother and step father, Martha (Burk) and Joe Duenne of Brookville; 2 siblings, James Parkhurst and Bonnie Burk of Brookville; 2 step brothers, Robert (Paula) and Ronnie (Melanie) Duenne of Brookville; step sister, Patricia Foster of Richmond; nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his father, Theodore M. Parkhurst Sr.; brother, Donald Parkhurst; as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Following cremation, burial will be with his father and brother at at Lewisville Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 16, 2019