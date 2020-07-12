Teddy Witt
Richmond - Teddy Witt, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born August 12, 1931, in Richmond, Indiana, to Walter and Grace Judd Witt, Teddy was a life-long resident of this community. He was a 1949 graduate of Richmond High School. Teddy proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from SmithFoods Richmond, Inc., formerly Wayne Dairy, in 1997, after working in sales for 35 years. Teddy was an active member of the former Faith Trinity United Methodist Church, attended Alliance Bible Church, and was a member of The Gideons International. He was also a member of Richmond Lodge No. 196, F. & A.M., American Legion Harry Ray Post #65, and VFW Kirk-Little Post 1108. Teddy was a volunteer driver for the Disabled American Veterans
, driving patients to the Dayton VA Medical Center in Ohio. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, reading, gardening, serving his church, and spending time with his family, including attending family reunions.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Jane Ann Jennings Witt; children, Michael Allan (Deborah) Witt of Bloomington, Indiana, Sheryl Ann (Ted) Ruttinger of Gilbert, Arizona, and Vincent Lee (Nancy) Witt of Richmond; grandchildren, Craig (Leah) Witt of Chicago, Illinois, Heather (Sam) Owens of Atlanta, Georgia, Sean (Haley) Witt of Noblesville, Indiana, Patrick (Alicia) Ruttinger and Julie (Lee) Ruttinger-Griffith, both of Gilbert, Arizona, Jaclyn Bartlemay of Richmond, Becca (John Herrington) Bartlemay of Broad Ripple, Indiana, Dan (Amy) Bartlemay of Carmel, Indiana, and Alyse Bartlemay of San Francisco, California; great-grandchildren, Harper Gibson, Ella and Declan Bartlemay, Teddy Griffith, Johnny, Jeffrey, and Joshua Ruttinger, and Madalyne and Atticus Witt; sister-in-law, Paula Witt of Richmond; brother-in-law, Bill Bishop of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Bishop; and brothers, Ned and Charles Witt.
Visitation for Teddy Witt will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Barden and his wife, Pastor Charlotte Barden, officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Gideons International for the Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 1092, Richmond, IN 47375.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
