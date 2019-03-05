|
|
Teresa C. Taylor
Richmond - Teresa C. Taylor, of Richmond passed away on March 3, 2019. She was born April 18, 1955 in Greenville, Kentucky to Joseph Braden "JB" McAdoo and Lucy Davis Collins.
Teresa retired from Chubb Insurance after 40 years of service.
She is survived by her children: Stephanie (John) Eady and Braden Taylor; granddaughters: Aaryn and Alex Eady; sisters: ReNita McAdoo and Jonetta McAdoo; step brother: Tyrone Clay; ex-husband: Ronald Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 1pm at Community Family Funeral Home, with calling hour from 12pm-1pm.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 5, 2019