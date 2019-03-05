Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa C. Taylor


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teresa C. Taylor Obituary
Teresa C. Taylor

Richmond - Teresa C. Taylor, of Richmond passed away on March 3, 2019. She was born April 18, 1955 in Greenville, Kentucky to Joseph Braden "JB" McAdoo and Lucy Davis Collins.

Teresa retired from Chubb Insurance after 40 years of service.

She is survived by her children: Stephanie (John) Eady and Braden Taylor; granddaughters: Aaryn and Alex Eady; sisters: ReNita McAdoo and Jonetta McAdoo; step brother: Tyrone Clay; ex-husband: Ronald Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 1pm at Community Family Funeral Home, with calling hour from 12pm-1pm.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now