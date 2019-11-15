Services
Richmond - Teresa J. Mills, age 56, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born May 26, 1963, in Richmond, Indiana, to Carl Lee and Mary Helen Harrison Day, Teresa lived in Richmond and South Bend, Indiana, most of her life. She loved her family, especially her grandkids.

Teresa is survived by her daughters, Tara (Mike) Wimberly of South Bend and Sara (Greg) Miller of Granger, Indiana; grandchildren, Dale, Will, Bradley, Luke, Jackson, and Grace; siblings, Carl Day and Melinda (Dennis) McKinney; extended family; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Her family takes comfort in knowing that Teresa is now at peace.

At this time, there will be no services for Teresa. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Cross Road Christian Recovery Center for Women, 6512 U.S. Highway 27 South, Richmond, IN 47374.

Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
