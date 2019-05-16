|
Teresa Jane Parsley
Paragon - June 4, 1965 - May 10, 2019
Teresa Jane ( Gray) Parsley, 53, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home.
She was born Friday, June 4, 1965 to the late Keith Elmer Gray and Nancy Jane (Weaver) Gray in Richmond, Indiana.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Brian William Parsley; whom she married on October 5, 2002; son, Garrett William Parsley; adopted daughter, Trinity Cassel; mother, Nancy Gray; brothers, Rick Cassel of Orlando, Florida and Mike Cassel of Indinapolis, half-brother, Bruce Gray; sisters, Melanie Lynn Gray of Richmond and Cathlene Juerling of Phenoix, Arizona; aunt, Carole (Weaver) McGrotty of Danville; stepmother Joan (Cole) Gray of Mesa, Arizona; sister in law Rhonda (Parsley) Fasig (husband Mike) of Indinapolis,nieces Michelle Hodge of Orlando,Florida; Jennifer Gray of Richmond and Kendra Buell of Camden,Ohio; and stepbrother Jay Cassel of Richmond.
Preceding her in death are her father, Keith Gray; brother, Robert Anthony "Bobby" Cassel; paternal grandparents, Dorthy (Hartman) Gray Moon and Charles Moon; maternal grandparents Marjory and Earl Weaver.
Services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Olive Christian Church with Pastor John Mitchell and Pastor Rick Finney officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service starting at 1: 00 p.m. In keeping of Teresa's wishes, she will be cremated.
Online condolences may be made at www.costinfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 16, 2019