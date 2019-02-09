Services
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richmond, IN - Teresa K. Terry, 63, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on February 6, 2019. She was born on March 26, 1955 in Richmond, Indiana to Paul and Mary Caldwell.

Teresa was formerly employed at Walmart, she had a love for helping others, babysitting her grandchildren, and church functions, shopping and going to all of her grandchildren's band competitions and sporting events.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband: Chester Terry; mother: Mary Caldwell; daughters: Lori Blevins, Rhonda Lahman, Michelle Jackson, Tammy Adams and Lisa Gose; brothers: Tim, Greg, Kevin and Ronnie Caldwell; step-mom: Janice Caldwell; 20 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 3 dogs: Daisy, Tutter and Ziggy; her special friends: Linda Stall and Debbie Parker (like a sister). She also leaves a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father: Paul Caldwell; son: Michael Terry and grandson: Braden Roberts.

Funeral service will be held on Monday February 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, where calling hours will be held two hours prior to the service from 11am-1pm. Burial will be held in Elkhorn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 9, 2019
