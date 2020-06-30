Terrence Leighton Tramontana
Palo Alto, Calif. - Terrence Leighton Tramontana, age 69, of Palo Alto, California, died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Terry was born December 29, 1950, in South Bend, Indiana, to Lucas and Aletha Orlea Tramontana. He had an infectious smile and had an appetite for conversation. Terry played on the 1968 Richmond Indiana State championship football team. He was the first chair violin in the Richmond High School orchestra and loved playing violin at church services. Terry graduated from Richmond High School in 1969. He joined the U.S. Air Force and while stationed in England, he met his wife, Edie. They traveled throughout Europe and some of his best memories were of that time. Along with their daughter Sarah, they moved back to the United States. Terry always enjoyed cooking and enrolled in the San Francisco Culinary Institute. He was an avid learner and acquired several degrees. His love of God was a source of strength for him during his medical hardships he endured later in his life. Terry was loved by his entire family and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his daughter, Sarah Anne Tramontana of Montana; sister, Renata (Martin) Tramontana-Vince of South Carolina; brothers, Craig Tramontana of Oregon and Brad (Peggy) Tramontana of Indiana; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edie Tramontana, and parents.
There will be a private graveside service for Terrence Leighton Tramontana held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
