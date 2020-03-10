|
|
Terri Sue Davis
Richmond - Terri Sue Davis 62 of Richmond died Sunday March 8, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born May 11, 1957 in Richmond and lived here all her life.
She worked as a bartender at the Wheel, Sheridan Pub, and Little Sheba's. She was a member of American Legion Post #65 Auxiliary. Terri loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and motorcycles.
Survivors include her husband Gene, who she married June 12, 1993; her two children William Glenn Lopeman and Britney Dawn Wilmot, two grandchildren Shannon Matthew Wilmot and Pheonix Azul Banyon, her brothers and sisters Steve Shaffer, Sherri (Rick Napier) Shaffer, Julie (Bill) Shaffer, Jackie (Randy) Retter, and Scott Shaffer, nieces and nephews, cousins her mother Doris Alexander, her extended family, and special friends including Rose Strunk, who took care of Terri. She is preceded in death by her father and step mother Acie William "Bill" and Lois Shaffer, and one brother Bill Shaffer.
A celebration of life will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday March 14, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Ralph Berthiaume officiating. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020