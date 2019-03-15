Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Gaston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry E. Gaston


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry E. Gaston Obituary
Terry E. Gaston

Richmond, IN - Heaven has opened its gates for another angel on March 10, 2019. Terry Gaston passed away after a short stay in the hospital. Terry was surrounded by his family and friends and went peacefully. Terry was born on February 8, 1959. Terry had a passion for training dogs. He loved his dogs and riding his motorcycles. Terry had a heart of gold and put everyone he loved first. He was loved and will be missed. He is preceded in death by his sister: Tammy McCoy; his brother: Gary Lee Gaston; his father and mother: Ernest and Freda Rose Buttery Gaston. He is survived by his brother: Gerald Gaston; his sister: Debby Roberts; many nieces and nephews and extended family. Many special thanks go to special friends, John, Star and Bonnie. Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 12 Noon. Family and friends may visit Friday at the funeral home two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in Richland Cemetery, Liberty, Indiana. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now