Terry E. Gaston
Richmond, IN - Heaven has opened its gates for another angel on March 10, 2019. Terry Gaston passed away after a short stay in the hospital. Terry was surrounded by his family and friends and went peacefully. Terry was born on February 8, 1959. Terry had a passion for training dogs. He loved his dogs and riding his motorcycles. Terry had a heart of gold and put everyone he loved first. He was loved and will be missed. He is preceded in death by his sister: Tammy McCoy; his brother: Gary Lee Gaston; his father and mother: Ernest and Freda Rose Buttery Gaston. He is survived by his brother: Gerald Gaston; his sister: Debby Roberts; many nieces and nephews and extended family. Many special thanks go to special friends, John, Star and Bonnie. Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 12 Noon. Family and friends may visit Friday at the funeral home two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in Richland Cemetery, Liberty, Indiana. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 15, 2019