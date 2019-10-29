|
|
Terry Fulton
Dublin - Theresa "Terry" Fulton, 91, passed away Monday morning October 28, 2019 at Stonebrooke Rehabilitation Center in New Castle, Indiana. A daughter of the late John Melvin and Maxine (Pate) Hayward, Terry was born in Union County, Indiana on February 25, 1928. She lived most of her life in the Western Wayne community. Terry worked for 16 years at Golay & Company- Chore Boy Division in Cambridge City and retired from DANA Corporation after 22 years of service. She was as a 50 year member of the Lawrence H. Bertsch American Legion Post 169 Women's Auxiliary. Terry liked to do embroidery, sew and go motorcycle riding. In her leisure, she enjoyed watching her granddaughters play softball.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Barbara (Richard) Huntsman of Dublin, Carol (Lowell) Coy of Straughn and Pam Colvin of Economy; 5 granddaughters; 11 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandkids.
Terry was preceded in death by2 brothers, Dean and Johnny Hayward; 1 daughter, Mary Kay Carlin; stillborn great granddaughter, Natalie Price; son in-law, Doug Colvin.
In keeping with Terry's wishes there will be no public services. Following cremation at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin, burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations can be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation- P.O. Box 678572/ Dallas, TX 75267-8572 or Alzheimers Research Center- 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17/ Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019