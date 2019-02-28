|
Terry Jeffries
Richmond - Terry Jeffries, 71 years old, passed peacefully at his residence in Richmond, IN on Monday February 11, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. He was born July 30, 1947 to Edith (Daugherty) and Henry Jeffries near Eldorado, Ohio. He graduated from Monroe Central School in Preble county and served in the Air Force for four years. He also attended Wright State University and worked for Dana (Perfect Circle) and later was a driver for PAM Trucking until he retired. He was an avid gun collector and was a patron member of the NRA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and half brother Lowell Elleman.
Survivors include his wife, Ruby Jeffries, to whom he was married for 38 years, daughter Teresa (Matt) Smith of St. Augustine, Florida, a step daughter, Angela Miller of Franklin Ohio, three granddaughters, Stephanie Cope, Kaylee and Tierany Smith and 2 great grandsons. He also had 2 half sisters, Thelma (Lloyd) Swihart of Lewisburg Ohio and Jane (Robert) Somers of Eaton, Ohio and many nieces nephews and cousins.
He donated his body to Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Memorial service will be held at Wares Chapel Church near West Manchester, Ohio, March 23, 2019 at 1pm with Rev. Laura Thomas officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 28, 2019