Services
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Foust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. Foust


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry L. Foust Obituary
Terry L. Foust

Richmond, IN - Terris (Terry) Lee Foust, 74, of Richmond, IN, his soul left his body on Sunday morning, November 17, 2019. He is in heaven, laughing and talking to anyone who will listen. Terry was born to Mary Alice and Eldon Foust on June 25,1945. He served with the US Army from 1968 - 1970 and spent 1 year in Vietnam with 197th Infantry. He worked over 45 years for Belden Wire and Cable in Richmond.

Terry has left his best friend and wife Patty Jo Foust. He was a wonderful dad to Angla Firth of Fredericksburg, VA; Cecil Adams, Jr. of Richmond; David Swafford of Richmond; and Rick Adams who passed in 2015. Terry was a loving Pappy to his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He loved being a big brother to 8 brothers and twin sisters; sister Karen Ross; brothers Rick, Wiley(Debbie), Milford, Donnie and Alford (Ginger) Foust. Waiting in heaven is his mom and dad, sister Sharon Bourne; brothers Larry, Eldon, Jr. and Raymond Foust. Terry was a friend to all and he loved his family very much.

We will be celebrating his life on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria, OH. Man of God, Harold Thomas Young will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 4:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Terry's body will be laid to rest next to his late wife Virginia at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.

www.rlcfc.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -