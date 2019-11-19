|
Terry L. Foust
Richmond, IN - Terris (Terry) Lee Foust, 74, of Richmond, IN, his soul left his body on Sunday morning, November 17, 2019. He is in heaven, laughing and talking to anyone who will listen. Terry was born to Mary Alice and Eldon Foust on June 25,1945. He served with the US Army from 1968 - 1970 and spent 1 year in Vietnam with 197th Infantry. He worked over 45 years for Belden Wire and Cable in Richmond.
Terry has left his best friend and wife Patty Jo Foust. He was a wonderful dad to Angla Firth of Fredericksburg, VA; Cecil Adams, Jr. of Richmond; David Swafford of Richmond; and Rick Adams who passed in 2015. Terry was a loving Pappy to his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He loved being a big brother to 8 brothers and twin sisters; sister Karen Ross; brothers Rick, Wiley(Debbie), Milford, Donnie and Alford (Ginger) Foust. Waiting in heaven is his mom and dad, sister Sharon Bourne; brothers Larry, Eldon, Jr. and Raymond Foust. Terry was a friend to all and he loved his family very much.
We will be celebrating his life on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria, OH. Man of God, Harold Thomas Young will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 4:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Terry's body will be laid to rest next to his late wife Virginia at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019