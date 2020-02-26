|
|
Terry L. Weaver 77 of Richmond died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Reid Health. He was born December 15, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland to Robert J. and Winifred Chapman Weaver, and lived in the Eaton and New Paris areas most of his life before moving to Richmond over two years ago. He formerly worked for Color-box in Richmond, Slemker Pontiac in Eaton, Ohio and retired from the R.T.A in Dayton, Ohio. He was a Navy veteran, and a member of the New Paris Methodist Church, Moose Lodge and American Legion.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years Sharon Sue Burk Weaver, three children Travis Lee Weaver of Akron, Ohio, Terry Steven Weaver of Canton, Ohio, and Kathleen Miles of Leetonia, Ohio, three step children John Hancock of Liberty, Jeff Hancock of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Criss Hancock of Eaton, Ohio, eight grandchildren twelve step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, his sister Mary Varney, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother James Weaver, and one step son Richard (Duffy) Hancock.
Funeral services will be 5:00 P.M. Saturday February 29, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home 222 North 10th Street Richmond, Indiana with Rev. Dan Conrades officiating. Friends may call from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the 8604 Allisonville Road Suite 140 Indianapolis, Indiana 46250, American Kidney Foundation 911 East 86th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46240, and 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020