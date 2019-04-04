|
|
Thelma Z. Gray
Richmond - Thelma Z. Gray 88 of Richmond passed away April 2, 2019 at Golden Living Center Golden Rule after a long illness. She was born December 11, 1930 in Silverville to Leo and Elsie Wagner Reynolds and lived here most of her life.
She retired from the Richmond Baking Company and was member of the Fellowship Church of Richmond.
She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Carrie Asher) Gray of Richmond, nine grandchildren Steve White, Stacy White, Tiffany White, Melinda Gray, Zach Gray, Jeffrey Gray Jr., Brittany Ford, Colton Gray, Chayse Gray, several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 44 years William Gray, one son Steve R. White, one sister Sharon Reynolds, and one brother Max Reynolds.
Services will be 1:00PM Saturday April 6, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Pastor David McQueen officiating; burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00AM to 1:00PM Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the by visiting www.donate3.cancer.org. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 4, 2019