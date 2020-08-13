Thomas C. Mayberry
Richmond, IN - Thomas C. Mayberry, Sr., 92, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born December 15, 1927, in Centerville, Tennessee, to the late Antonio M. Mayberry and Margie Tyler Mayberry.
He attended Hickman County Schools. He was inducted into the United States Army, October 30, 1950, and honorably discharged December 17, 1956.
He was employed by Perfect Circle, who changed their name to Dana Corporation, for 42 years. He played industrial baseball and basketball well into his 60's.
He loved to fish, hunt, garden, play cards and cook especially on the grill.
He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and a member of the Elks Onyx Lodge.
He is survived by children: Leslie White (Charles), Phyllis Wilson, Thomas "Tommy" Mayberry Jr., Shawn Mosley (Leroy), Thomas "Tony" Hurd, Yolanda Hurd, Raquel Shafeek (Ataul), and Traci Hurd; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and one on the way; sisters: Mildred Setzer (Marvin) and Wilma Corley; brother: Joe Billy Mayberry; and a host of nieces; nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Antonio M. Mayberry and Margie Tyler Mayberry; wife: Helen J. Bennett Mayberry; sisters: Beatrice Smith, Margaret Ghant, Ruby Wells and Elise Miller; brother: Maceo Mayberry; son-in-law: Larry Wilson; and three grandchildren.
Family and friends may call Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, at Community Family Funeral Home. The funeral service is private. Masks are required. Interment will be in Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com