Thomas E. Bond
Richmond - Thomas E. Bond, age 94, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Forest Park Health Campus.
Born September 7, 1925, in Rock Castle County, Kentucky, to John Y. and Mary McCracken Bond, Thomas was a resident of Richmond since 1943. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during World War II. Thomas retired from Richmond Power and Light after 40 years of service. He was a member of Full Gospel Chapel.
Survivors include his daughters, Barbara (Emmanuel) Grimes, Wanda (William) Cox, and Janet (Roger) Redmond, all of Richmond; son, Kenneth Ray (Melanie) Bond of Richmond; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Odella Martin, Cora Hayes, Goldie Tinnell, and Rose Brummett, all of Richmond; brothers, Johnny Bond of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and Carl Bond of Williamsburg, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Mary Bond; son-in-law, Richard Martin; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Clark Bond, who died August 29, 2000; daughter, Sandy Martin; son, Thomas E. Bond Jr.; parents; sister, Irene Jackson; and brother, Raymond Bond.
Visitation for Thomas E. Bond will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Alton Hale and Rev. William Cox officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 5, 2019