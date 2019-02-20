Services
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Keller


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas E. Keller Obituary
Thomas E. Keller

Lynn - Thomas Eugene Keller, 59, of Lynn, died at his home on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born in Prestonsburg, KY on January 12, 1960 to Gordon Eugene and Shirley (Poe) Keller. He had resided in the Lynn area for the past 10 years. He served with the National Guard and was a former member of American Legion Post 169, Cambridge City. He owned and operated Keller Chipping, Inc. from 1998 until his recent retirement. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Raygene (Monaghan) Keller; two children, Helen L. Taylor and Charles E. Keller; three grandchildren, Savannah Taylor, Nathaniel Lykins and Kypton Z. Keller; a sister, Nora Lou Keller; two brothers, Mickey Keller and Paul Poe; his best friend and companion, Zoey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Poe. Services will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 22, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 PM on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.