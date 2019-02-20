|
|
Thomas E. Keller
Lynn - Thomas Eugene Keller, 59, of Lynn, died at his home on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born in Prestonsburg, KY on January 12, 1960 to Gordon Eugene and Shirley (Poe) Keller. He had resided in the Lynn area for the past 10 years. He served with the National Guard and was a former member of American Legion Post 169, Cambridge City. He owned and operated Keller Chipping, Inc. from 1998 until his recent retirement. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Raygene (Monaghan) Keller; two children, Helen L. Taylor and Charles E. Keller; three grandchildren, Savannah Taylor, Nathaniel Lykins and Kypton Z. Keller; a sister, Nora Lou Keller; two brothers, Mickey Keller and Paul Poe; his best friend and companion, Zoey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Poe. Services will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 22, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 PM on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 20, 2019