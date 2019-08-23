Services
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
Thomas E. VanCamp


1961 - 2019
Thomas E. VanCamp Obituary
Thomas E. VanCamp

New Paris, OH - Thomas E. VanCamp, 58, of New Paris, OH, died suddenly on Tuesday morning August 20, 2019. Born August 7, 1961, he was a son of Jeanette (Farno) VanCamp-Jessee. He was the owner of Hair Bazaar 2000 in Richmond and also worked as a hot shot truck driver for the last several years. He enjoyed boating, playing pool and riding his motorcycle. He preceded in death by his mother and stepfather Thomas Jessee,

Survived by sons Thomas W. "Wade" VanCamp and companion Miranda Perseponko of Richmond and Nicholas "Nick" VanCamp of Richmond; sister Charlotte Hoops of Zanesfield, OH; brothers Charles J. VanCamp of New Hope and Richard VanCamp and companion Beth Gunder of New Paris; and fiancé Jill Smith of New Paris.

Friends may call on the family from 12:00 - 2:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria, OH. A service of remembrance will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 23, 2019
