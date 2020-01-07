Services
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
3406 S Memorial Dr
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 529-7100
Hagerstown - With his family by his side, Thomas Frank Hall, 71, of Hagerstown, Ind., passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Dayton VA Medical Center after unexpected complications due to liver failure.

Tom was born January 23, 1948, in Monroe, Mich., to the late Frances Leroy and Betty Belle (Hall) Bivens.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Tom served three tours in Vietnam from 1965-69 and was retired from Alcoa-Silgan Containers in Richmond, Ind. He was an accomplished trumpet player, avid fisherman, loved boating and took pleasure in wood working & golfing. He dearly loved his entire family, especially his grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jeanne E. Hall; sons Scott (Nikki) and Daniel (Diane) Hall and daughter Stacy (Hall) Hammond; grandchildren Mackensie, Ella, Madison, Ashlan, Tyler and Jacob Hall and Blake and Brooklyn Hammond; sister Mickie Grisham; and nephews and nieces Todd Grisham, Jeff Grisham, Shelley Frisco, Michael Miller and Michelle Lee.

The family would like to thank the Dayton Ohio VA Hospital and Hospice.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Kris Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Marion National Cemetery in Marion where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be given to Dayton VA Hospice, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton, OH, 45428. You may share a memory or condolence of Tom at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
