Services
Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home
9700 Anderson Mill Road
Austin, TX 78750
(512) 335-1155
For more information about
Thomas Ridpath
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills
Austin, IN
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Killeen, IN
View Map
Resources
Thomas K. Ridpath Obituary
Thomas K. Ridpath

Cedar Park, TX - Thomas K. Ridpath passed away at his home February 26, 2019. Formerly of Richmond, Indiana, he was born August 30, 1945 to Myra K. and Thomas C. Ridpath. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rebecca "Becky" Ridpath, sons Eric of Cedar Park and John and his wife Wendy of Leander, Texas. Thomas's sister, Mary Ann Stanton and her husband Jerry of Sun Rise Beach, TX. As well as several nieces and nephews.

He worked for the Texas Department of State Health Services for 40 years before retiring in March 2018. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after serving a combined 20 years in both the U.S. Air Force and National Guard. He was also an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution, The Austin Celtic Association, and Austin Powerhorn Club. Services will be held March 9, 2019 at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Austin, Texas with burial on March 11, 2019 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.

Fond memories or expressions of sympathy for the Ridpath family may be left at www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 5, 2019
