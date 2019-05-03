Thomas R. Bishop



Richmond - Thomas R. Bishop 85 of Richmond died May 2, 2019 at his home. He was born September 23, 1933 in Staunton, Virginia to Lester and Anna Siron Bishop and lived here most of his life. He formerly worked for Phillips Recording and Johns-Manville Company. He also worked as a horse groomer.



Survivors include three children Benjamin Bishop, Bali (Mike) McFarland, and Daniel (Karen) Bishop, step daughter Alinda (Thomas) Spoonemore, four grandchildren Reuben, Mickey, Hannah, and Ian, great grandchildren, one sister Dorothy Knarzer, one brother William Bishop, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Gloria, two brothers Dean and Jerry Bishop, and his former wife Peggy Bishop.



Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday May 6, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Reid Health Foundation for Hospice Care 1100 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 3, 2019