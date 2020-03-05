Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Eaton, OH - Thomas R. Corwin, age 78, of Eaton, OH passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Vancrest Health Care Center in Eaton. He was born May 13, 1941 in Dayton, OH to the late John and M. Louise (Butler) Corwin. He retired from the Dana Corporation in Richmond, IN after many years of employment. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother Gilbert Corwin; and sister Carolyn Corwin. He is survived by his wife Sharon Corwin; sons Corey (Jadisbeth) Corwin, Jeffrey Corwin and David (Stacy) Corwin; daughters Melody (Scott) Sheling, Beth (Wesley) Johnson and Christina (Tony) Cole; 10 grandchildren; brother Roy Corwin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street Eaton. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria, OH. Memorial contributions may be sent to Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
