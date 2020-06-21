Thomas "Tiny" Wright
Richmond - Thomas "Tiny" Wright, 82, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on June 19, 2020. He was born March 13, 1938 to Andrew C. Wright Sr. and Ruby L. Shipp Wright.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Community Family Funeral Home, 50 people rotating, with social distancing. Due to the Covid 19 there will be a private service held for the immediate family. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Richmond - Thomas "Tiny" Wright, 82, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on June 19, 2020. He was born March 13, 1938 to Andrew C. Wright Sr. and Ruby L. Shipp Wright.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Community Family Funeral Home, 50 people rotating, with social distancing. Due to the Covid 19 there will be a private service held for the immediate family. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.communityfamilyfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.