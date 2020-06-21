Thomas "Tiny" Wright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tiny" Wright

Richmond - Thomas "Tiny" Wright, 82, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on June 19, 2020. He was born March 13, 1938 to Andrew C. Wright Sr. and Ruby L. Shipp Wright.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Community Family Funeral Home, 50 people rotating, with social distancing. Due to the Covid 19 there will be a private service held for the immediate family. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.communityfamilyfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved