|
|
Tim Jobe
Liberty - Timothy Lee Jobe, 74 of Liberty passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 1, 1945 to the late Huburt Jobe and Martha Jarrett Jobe.
Tim graduated with the class of 1963 from Short High School in Liberty.
He served in the United States Navy for 3 years, where he served as a Seabee during the Vietnam War.
On October 23, 1971 he married Jeannie Jackson in Brownsville. Together, they are members of the Brownsville United Methodist Church. Tim was a long-time member of the cemetery board at Brownsville United Methodist Church.
After 40 years of service, Tim retired from Cummins Electric as a Journeyman electrician. Where he was a member of the I.B.E.W. Local Union 855. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Local Post 1472, where he served as the Quarter Master for over 25 years and as the Past Commander. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 122. He proudly served on the Union County Honor Guard for several years.
Tim was very intelligent and was an avid reader, especially about United States history. He had obtained his pilot's license. In his leisure time, he enjoyed mushroom hunting, playing Euchre and sheephead. He especially liked to travel with his wife.
Along with his wife of 49 years, he is survived by his sister, Donna (Brian) Cronk; his brother in law, Stephen (Sally) Jackson; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister in law, David and Janet Jobe.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors for Tim on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Brownsville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brownsville United Methodist Cemetery Committee, those may be sent to 206 N. Main St. Brownsville, Indiana 47325. Urban-Winkler Liberty Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020