Richmond - Timothy C. "Timmy" Ponder, age 48, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.



Born August 10, 1970, in Richmond, Indiana, to Ralph A. Ponder and Phyllis L. Burris Ponder, Timmy lived in this community most of his life. He earned a technical degree in business management from Indiana University. Timmy enjoyed NASCAR, football, and spending time with his family and friends. He had a big heart, always willing to help others as was reflected in his decision to be an organ donor. Even in death, Timmy is helping several people by giving of himself. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



Survivors include his daughter, Miranda of North Carolina; son, Ethan of Ohio; siblings, Tonyia (Donald) Seiber, Cathy (Jerry) Luker, Mike (Kathy) Ponder, and Darrin Ponder, all of Indiana, Kevin (Tami) of Ohio, and Billy of Florida; uncle, William of Indiana and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kurtis Lee Ponder.



Visitation for Timothy C. "Timmy" Ponder will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Burial will be in Bryan Cemetery in Centerville.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Hope House, P.O. Box 1828, Richmond, IN 47375.



