Timothy Carr
Timothy Carr

Richmond - Timothy "Tim" F. Carr, age 68 of Richmond passed away Monday June 29, 2020 at Reid Hospital. He was born on March 18, 1952 to John F. "Jack" and Barbara Stamback Carr in Richmond Indiana. Tim was a genuine and vibrant person who never knew a stranger. He was a member of VFW 1108 Auxiliary and he loved Indy car and dirt track racing. He served as a weather spotter. Tim was a loving husband,brother and uncle and was very proud of all his nieces and nephew. He also leaves behind two fur babies, Max and Bella.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Joyce Cross Carr; sisters Susie (Mark) Ciancone and Nancy (Gary) Randall; sisters-in-law Gwen (Phil) Kaufman, Dee (David) Herring and Kristy Stevens; nieces and nephews Krissy (Tom) Fliehman, Travis McAvene, Bryson Stevens, Kaitlyn (Travis) Griffey, Laura Ciancone and Sarah (Jake) Schumacher; great nieces and nephews Dylan, Andrew, Rylee and Ava Seal, Jada McAvene, Adelyn Schumacher and Raelynn Griffey; In-laws Marilyn (Richard) Stevens. He is preceded in death by his father-in-law Bill Cross.

Services for Tim will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday (July 3, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Chaplain Rick Alvey will officiate. Friends and family may call from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. Donations may be made in Tim's name to Reid Hospice, Riley Hospital and the Help Shelter.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
