Timothy D. Brittenham
Camden, OH - Timothy D. Brittenham, 50, of Camden, OH passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Southview Hospital. Born September 24, 1968 in Richmond, IN, he was the son of John and Joyce (Thompson) Brittenham He worked as a truck driver for the last 3 years for Pratt Industries in Lewsiburg. He loved hunting, tractor pulls, Nascar racing, his motorcycle, his Ford truck and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by grandparents Mr. and Mrs. John Brittenham, Sr. and Mr. And Mrs. Ted Thompson; his tractor pull buddy Uncle Phil Thompson; and his cousin Rob Brittenham.
Survived by wife Gina E. Brittenham whom he married September 27, 2008; daughters Victoria and Brooke Brittenham of Centerville, IN; step daughter Autumn Worley of Camden; brothers Randy Brittenham and wife Carrie and Eric Brittenham and wife Heather both of Richmond; grandsons Michael, Wyatt and Gage Worley; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call on the family from 12:00 - 2:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria, OH. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 7, 2019