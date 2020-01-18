|
Timothy Earl McGraw, age 77, of Centerville, Indiana, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at Ambassador Healthcare.
Born June 29, 1942, in Richmond, Indiana, to Glenn and Mary Ruth Collier McGraw, Tim was a life-long resident of Centerville. He was a 1960 graduate of Centerville High School. Tim retired from Miller Dairy as a milk man, after 44 years of service. He was a longtime member of Boy Scout Troop 16, as a youth and an adult. Tim was a lifetime member of Centerville United Methodist Church and a member of Hoosier Corner Square Dance Club.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Linda Kay Christy McGraw, to whom he was married on July 12, 1963; sons, Tim A. (Tina) McGraw of Centerville and Andy (Kim) McGraw of New Castle, Indiana; sister, Rhonda Matteson of Bloomington, Indiana; brother, Dennis (Marilyn) McGraw of Richmond; grandchildren, Chris (Erica), Nigel, and Brenden McGraw; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ruth Matteson and father, Glenn McGraw.
Graveside service for Timothy Earl McGraw will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, 407 Short Street, Centerville, with Pastor Ted Chalk officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Centerville United Methodist Church, 112 South Morton Avenue, Centerville, IN 47330.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020