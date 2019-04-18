|
|
Timothy J. Bailey
Richmond - Timothy J. Bailey was born in Richmond, IN June 1964. He passed away April 14, 2019 at Community Hospital in Anderson with his Mom and sister by his side. Tim graduated in 1982 from Tri-Central High School where he still holds numerous football records. He attended William Penn College in Iowa on a football scholarship. Tim then joined International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 873 in Kokomo, IN. Tim also started, owned and operated Outlaw Motor Sports and started the 4x4 Club in Kokomo. Tim built many custom 4x4 trucks, showing a few to several championship titles. Tim loved spending time with his family. The last four years he had spent time traveling throughout the West. He was an avid football fan, and just loved the outdoors. Survivors include his Mom Nell Bailey, Sharpsville; sister Louann "Sammy" Ziegler and husband Tony; Tim's "best little buddy", nephew Justin Ziegler and great nephew Gatlin Ziegler, Tipton; Dad Jim Bailey, Galveston; Mother Brenda Hazelwood; sister Melanie Hinkley and husband Jeff; brother Randy Dyer all of Arizona; aunt Peggy Bailey, Richmond and aunt JoAnna Halteman, Texas. Tim is preceded in death by his grandparents Donald and Lois Bailey, and Charles and Lousetta Farmer; aunt Adah Maxwell, uncle Jim Farmer and aunt Jan Farmer, uncle Danny Bailey; and several cousins. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home located at 314 N. Main Street Tipton, IN 46072. A funeral service will follow immediately after visitation with Pastor Chris Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Tim with his family on his tribute wall at www.tavlorcowanfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 18, 2019