Timothy Kent Chamness
Summerville, SC. - Timothy Kent Chamness, 71, of Summerville, SC, husband of Tamara "Tammy" A. Chamness, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday , November 21, 2019 at 11 o'clock at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 206 Central Ave. Summerville, SC 29483. Inurnment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to the following charitable organizations; The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network: https://www.pancan.org and The First Tee of Greater Charleston: https://www.thefirstteegreatercharleston.org/ways-to-give/donate-c/
Tim "Duke" was born on April, 10, 1948 in Richmond, IN son of Preston F. and Jacqueline M. Chamness.
He served in the Vietnam War as a Sgt. in the US Army. Tim was also a board member of the Men's Golf Association at Pine Forest Country Club and a golf coach at Pinewood Preparatory School.
Survivors including his wife of 47 years are; two daughters: Toni Chamness-Jobe (Bucky) of James Island and Teri Silky (Mike) of Summerville; one grandson; Michael Silky; one granddaughter: Madeline Silky; two brothers: Greg Chamness (Vicki) and Jeff Chamness both of Richmond, IN; one sister: Debra Chamness Harris (Mick) of Richmond, IN.
