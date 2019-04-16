Timothy Ray "Tim" Kelley



Boston, Ind. - Timothy Ray "Tim" Kelley, age 65, of Boston, Indiana, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home.



Born March 28, 1954, in Richmond, Indiana, to Melvin Eugene and Marilyn Marie Wadsworth Kelley, Tim was a life-long resident of Wayne County. He was a carpenter by trade and had worked in maintenance at Friends Fellowship Community for the past five years. Tim was a member of Old Trails Rifle and Pistol Club and an avid member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed woodworking, tool and die work, hunting, fishing, camping, and was a longtime fan of the Madison Regatta. Tim was a man of few words, who loved his family dearly.



Survivors include his daughters, Tamera (Mike) Bymaster of Hagerstown, Indiana, and April (Chay) Stout of High Springs, Florida; "#1 son", Nathan Kelley of Centerville, Indiana; grandchildren, Dustin, Trevor, and Brayden Stout and Madison and Jaron Chandler; mother, Marilyn Kelley of Boston; sister, Tamara (Wayne) Hoit of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his father.



There will be no public services for Timothy Ray "Tim" Kelley. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Old Trails Rifle and Pistol Club, 2601 Straightline Pike, Richmond, IN 47374.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary