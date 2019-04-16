Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Ray "Tim" Kelley


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Ray "Tim" Kelley Obituary
Timothy Ray "Tim" Kelley

Boston, Ind. - Timothy Ray "Tim" Kelley, age 65, of Boston, Indiana, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home.

Born March 28, 1954, in Richmond, Indiana, to Melvin Eugene and Marilyn Marie Wadsworth Kelley, Tim was a life-long resident of Wayne County. He was a carpenter by trade and had worked in maintenance at Friends Fellowship Community for the past five years. Tim was a member of Old Trails Rifle and Pistol Club and an avid member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed woodworking, tool and die work, hunting, fishing, camping, and was a longtime fan of the Madison Regatta. Tim was a man of few words, who loved his family dearly.

Survivors include his daughters, Tamera (Mike) Bymaster of Hagerstown, Indiana, and April (Chay) Stout of High Springs, Florida; "#1 son", Nathan Kelley of Centerville, Indiana; grandchildren, Dustin, Trevor, and Brayden Stout and Madison and Jaron Chandler; mother, Marilyn Kelley of Boston; sister, Tamara (Wayne) Hoit of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

There will be no public services for Timothy Ray "Tim" Kelley. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Old Trails Rifle and Pistol Club, 2601 Straightline Pike, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now