|
|
Toby Maze
Brownsville - Toby Ann Tubesing Maze, age 81, formerly of Brownsville, passed away on January 25, 2020 while a resident at Christina Place in Franklin, IN. Toby was born on July 31, 1938 in Richmond, IN to the late Verlin Tubesing and Lucille Setser Tubesing. On May 19, 1957, she married Lowell R. Maze in Richmond, IN. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage before his passing on February 18, 2016.
Toby and her husband, Lowell, had been a member of First Baptist Church in Connersville for many years. Toby was a Centerville High School graduate with the class of 1956. She later went on to work for Reid Hospital in Richmond. She spent most of her professional career with the Fayette County Clerk's office. Toby was also a dedicated public servant. She served the Waterloo Township as the trustee for more than 16 years. She also served as an election board member for Waterloo Township and Fayette County for many years.
Growing up in the country, Toby loved spending time outdoors. She could often be found working in her garden or going fishing with her family. She also enjoyed playing cards. For many years, she enjoyed going to the fair with her family where they showed pigs. In 2017, Toby left Brownsville with her beloved dog, Sophie, and moved to Christina Place in Franklin, IN. While a resident there, she enjoyed playing bingo and continued to play cards, especially euchre.
Toby's family was her proudest accomplishment. She will be greatly missed by her two sons, Douglas R. Maze and his wife, Mary Alice of Cincinnati, OH, and David N. Maze and his wife, Cheryll of Franklin, IN; one brother, Michael Tubesing and his wife, Linda of Quinlan, TX; two grandchildren, Daniel Maze and Jonathan Maze; as well as many friends.
The funeral service for Toby will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 1:00pm, at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W. 8th St. Connersville, IN. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:00 until the time of the service. A graveside service will follow at Union Cemetery in Lyonsville, IN. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020