Todd RedaRichmond, IN - Todd Reda, 59, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away after a brief illness on September 14, 2020. The son of Robert Reda and Joan Egan, Todd was born on May 22, 1961 in Alliance, Ohio. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Eleni Siatra of Richmond.He graduated from Elkhart Memorial High school in 1979 and received his BA in Political Science from Kent State University in 1986. Todd furthered his education by attending the graduate school of Political Science at Miami University of Oxford, Ohio. His love of cooking led him to cook professionally for over 25 years. Prior to his illness, Todd worked for Unite Here, a labor organization. Todd loved to relax at home spending quality time with his beloved pet cats and watching his favorite TV shows.While at Kent State, Todd met the love of his life, a beautiful young lady from Greece whom he would marry and cherish for the next 34 years. He leaves Eleni behind to take care of the many feral cats he so lovingly cared for by building shelters to protect them from winter, providing wholesome food and warm milk and to take special care of his pet cat Punkie and her special cat Smoky.Todd is survived by his parents Robert Reda of Bristol, IN and Joan Egan of Alliance, Ohio; step-mother Darnell Reda of Bristol, IN; sister Heather Reda of Alliance, Ohio; brother Chad Reda of Sanford, Florida; step-sister Kelly Reynolds of Elkhart, IN; step-brother Brent Miller of Bristol, IN; brother-in-law Nick Siatras of Thessaloniki, Greece; niece Alexandra Siatra of Thessaloniki, Greece; niece Taylor Reda of Sanford, Florida; niece Elyce Reda of Stanford, Florida; and nephew Thanasis Siatras of Thessaloniki, Greece and survived by several cousins, aunts, and uncles.Todd was preceded in death by his brother Shawn Reda, father-in-law Thanasis Siatras, mother-in-law Alexandra Siatra, maternal grandparents Bruce and Gay Lawther, and paternal grandparents Mike and Blanche Reda.Friends are invited to call at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Richmond, Indiana from 10-11am on Tuesday, September 22 with a service to follow at 11:00am. In the tradition of the Greek Orthodox Church, 40 days after the passing of the soul, we will hold a memorial service and celebration of his life on Saturday, October 24 at Antonio's restaurant in Elkhart, IN from 4:00 to 7:00pm. We invite Todd's old buddies from school to come share stories and childhood memories.