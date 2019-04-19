|
Tom Christ
Richmond - Tom Christ, Athanasios Christodoulou, fell asleep in the Lord on Thursday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 90. He was at his home in Peachtree City, Georgia, formerly from Richmond, Indiana.
Born November 24, 1928 in Romania to Christo and Eleni moving to Herso, Greece soon after. The oldest of four children, he learned to work hard and love family. Living in Greece he endured WWII as a child working with the Resistance against the German occupation. As a young man he served in the Greek Army in Korea. Later he began a career in the shoe making trade.
Tom immigrated to the United States in 1953 and soon became an American citizen in Richmond, Indiana. From the first day in Richmond he began working in his great uncle's shoe repair shop. In 1963 he married Mildred who preceded him in death this past fall and they raised three daughters, Helen Psihountas, Christina Breckenridge, and Athena Christodoulou. Tom Christ Shoe Repair Shop became a valued business in Richmond for over 40 years. Tom and Millie moved to Peachtree City, Georgia in 2009 to be closer to their daughters.
Tom and Millie were blessed with seven grandchildren: Alex, Nicholas, Stephen, Christina, Ellie, Dimitri, and Eva and three great grandsons: Bryden, Kaiden, and Landen. They were fortunate to enjoy many years with their family.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 23 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary with an Orthodox Funeral service beginning at 10:00 am. Rev. Father Joseph Gingrich will officiate. Burial will follow in Elkhorn Cemetery. Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 19, 2019