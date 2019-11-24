|
|
Tom Roberts
Richmond - Thomas M. "Tom" Roberts, 73, passed away Saturday morning November 23, 2019 at Forest Park Health Campus in Richmond, Indiana. A son of the late E.L. and Jean (Thomas) Roberts, Tom was born in Monticello, Kentucky on February 21, 1946. A longtime Fayette County resident, Tom has lived in Richmond for the past 3 years. Tom graduated from Connersville High School and Oakland City College with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. He received his Master's Degree from Ball State University. Tom retired from Fayette County School Corporation after 25 years of teaching where he taught third and fifth graders at Fayette Central School. Tom always kept busy with other jobs. He bought and sold houses after remodeling them, delivered potato chips and caskets, collected coins and stamps and was a random collector of "things". He rescued many dogs and always had a special place in his heart for animals.
Even though he never married, through adoption and as a single parent, Tom was able to influence the lives for the better of his 3 sons, Terry (Trina) Roberts, Ernie Roberts and James Roberts. They are forever grateful. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Draven Roberts, Esmeralda, Toby Mussleman, Nathan Roberts and Davon; 1 great grandson; 2 sisters, Ruth (Steve) Dick and Nancy (Larry) Bowen; 2 uncles; several nieces, nephews. Tom was preceded in death by 2 siblings, Jack Roberts and Judy Nichols.
Tom's boys would like to thank the nurses and staff at Forest Park for the wonderful care given to their dad over the last 3 months.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.
Memorial Contributions can be made to H.E.L.P. the Animals Shelter- P.O. Box 117/ Richmond, IN 47374
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019