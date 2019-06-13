Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor
Tommie D. Reece


Tommie D. Reece Obituary
Tommie D. Reece

Centerville, Ind. - Tommie D. Reece, age 74, of Centerville, Indiana, died unexpectedly Monday, June 10, 2019, at his home.

Born December 22, 1944, in Richmond, Indiana, to Billie C. Reece and Grace A. Douglas Reece, Tommie lived in Centerville most of his life. He was a 1963 graduate of Centerville High School. Tommie served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Primdoor/Johnson Metal Products and had formerly worked at Natco. Tommie attended First Church of the Nazarene in Richmond. He enjoyed fishing, nature, cleaning his car, mowing his yard, and spending time with his grandchildren and four-legged friend, Benji.

Survivors include his daughter, Robin (Paul) Fischer of Texas; sons, Todd Reece of Richmond, Michael (Tabetha) Reece of Centerville, and Chris (Hui Hui) Reece and Jason (Ro Ro) Reece, both of California; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, John (Juanita) Reece of Centerville, Sharyn (Kenny) Sherman of Ohio, Victoria (Frank) Foster of Cambridge City, Indiana, James (Deb) Haning of Ohio, and Timothy Haning of Cambridge City; aunt; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billie C. Reece and mother, Grace A. and Howard H. Haning, who lovingly raised him.

Visitation for Tommie D. Reece will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 13, 2019
