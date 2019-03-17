|
Toni Beach
Centerville, IN - Toni Beach age 81, passed away at her residence on March 14, 2019. She was born September 25, 1937, to William J. Byrum and Maxine A. Byrum in Richmond, Indiana.
Toni was a longtime resident of Centerville, Indiana. She was a member of Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Richmond High School with the Class of 1955 and was retired from Centerville Postal Service where she was a clerk. She had also worked at the Telephone Company. She did alterations at the family business, Beach Cleaners and Formal Wear. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, family gatherings and a good cup of coffee out with her husband. She was a member of Omega Phi Tau Sorority.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, two sons: Troy Beach (Vivian) of Knightstown and Jeff Beach (Anna) of Centerville; one daughter: Natalie Fisher (Brian) of Centerville; eight grandchildren: Tiphanie Wampole, Heather Duncan (Rick), Kelsey Danley (Ryan), Amanda Fisher, Casey Beach (Amber), Cody Beach (Jennifer), Brian Beach (Mindy) and April Newby (Nina); twelve great grandchildren: Camden, Cole, Ericka, Luke, Madison, Mailey, Marissa, Morgan, Reagan, Riley, Taylor and Trinidie; two great great grandchildren; two sisters: Patricia Upton and Judy Shirley; eight nieces; eight nephews; aunt: Bonnie Day of Camrillo, California; cousin: Sue Ellen Reardon; four sisters-in-law: Brenda Oler, Beth Medley, Janice Beach and Stephanie Beach; brothers-in-law: Doug Oler and Bill Upton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: James D. Beach; sister: Linda K. Byrum; two brothers-in-law: Norman Beach and Jerry Beach; and a great grandson: Dallas Newby Beach.
Services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home. Public visitation will be held Monday, March 18, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM, with Rev. Rick Alvey officiating. Interment will be in Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 17, 2019