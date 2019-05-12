|
Tonita Michele Bridgeforth
Richmond, IN - Tonita Michele Bridgeforth passed away May 7, 2019. She was born October 13, 1970.
She was a Miami Dolphins fan and her hobbies included, playing cards, games and especially left, right, center.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her mom, children, sister and brother-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Martel Winburn Sr. officiating. Family and friends may call Monday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 12, 2019