Tony Terhaar
Williamsburg - Anthony B. Terhaar, 81, of Williamsburg, passed away May 28, 2019, at Reid Health after a brief illness. He was born into an already large family of 13 brothers and 3 sisters, on March 10, 1938, to Joseph and Ruby Terhaar of Harrisburg, IN, in Fayette County. Tony graduated from Williamsburg High School, Class of 1956 as well as the Purdue short course, Class of 1957.
He married his pride and joy, Jean (Cornell) Terhaar, on August 27, 1961. Together they had two kids (for those of you that know what we're referring to), Deanna and Brad. He served as a Gunnery Sergeant in the US Army shortly after high school. For 40 years, he enjoyed being a dairy farmer here in Wayne County. After deciding to sell the cows, they moved to Richmond where Tony took a job working at the Wayne County Fairgrounds where he continued to be heavily involved in the fair for the last 20 years. None of us can remember a year that he missed the fair and supporting the youth.
Tony never met a stranger and left a lasting impression on everyone he met. For many years, he was an instrumental part of Wayne County 4-H including 4-H Board of Directors, Youth Center Board, 4-H leader for numerous clubs, Sheep Barn Superintendent, FFA Advisor at Northeastern, Sale Committee. One of his most memorable contributions was starting the Round Robin event in Wayne County 4-H, now known as Supreme Showmanship.
During his time helping the youth, he loved being a judging team coach. Highlights include coaching the 1981 National Champion Dairy Judging Team and the Indiana State Champion Horse and Pony Judging team in 1979. Tony not only coached many youth in livestock judging, but he also enjoyed judging numerous county fair sheep, goat and dairy shows, he was privileged to judge the Fayette County Dairy show the last couple of years.
In his free time, he enjoyed working with tractors, but only the red ones though. You could always catch him outside working on something or at a livestock show supporting his grandchildren. He loved planting his garden and attempting to keep the rabbits out. Along with being an avid farmer, he had a fondness for his IU basketball and very seldom missed a game.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Charles and Joseph who passed away young, Thomas, Lawrence, George, John, and Harry.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean; children, Deanna (Tom) Hunt of New Madison and Brad (Tina) Terhaar of Williamsburg; his three Grandchildren, Ashley & Garret Terhaar and Megan Hunt; brother, Joe; sisters, Anna (Larry) Tornes, Rose Staight and Elsie Terhaar.
Visitation for Tony will be from 3-8 pm on Thursday, May 30 at the Kuhlman Center, 861 Salisbury Road North in Richmond. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, May 31 at the Kuhlman Center. Interment with military rites will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged for Wayne County 4-H, 861 Salisbury Road North, Richmond, IN 47374. Envelopes will be available at the Kuhlman Center.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 30, 2019