Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tonya Earlywine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tonya Kay "Toni" Earlywine


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tonya Kay "Toni" Earlywine Obituary
Tonya Kay "Toni" Earlywine

Richmond - Tonya Kay "Toni" Earlywine, age 65, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Forest Park Health Campus following a determined, year-long battle with breast cancer.

Born November 9, 1954, in Richmond, Indiana, to Donald and Phyllis Freeman Stikeleather, Toni was a life-long resident of this community. She graduated from Richmond High School. Toni worked at Goodwill, which she loved and where she made lasting friendships. Toni previously worked in the family business and was a beloved nursing assistant. She loved a good movie, current political events, and always enjoyed something sweet to eat. Toni loved spending time with her grandchildren and dog, Nelly.

Survivors include her daughters, Amy Vance and LeaAnn (Joe) Norman, both of Richmond and grandchildren, Noah, Megan, Bradyn, Addy, and Brinley.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial visitation for Tonya Kay "Toni" Earlywine will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to: I.W.I.N. Foundation (Indiana Women In Need), P.O. Box 30648, Indianapolis, IN 46220.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tonya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -