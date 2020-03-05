|
Tonya Kay "Toni" Earlywine
Richmond - Tonya Kay "Toni" Earlywine, age 65, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Forest Park Health Campus following a determined, year-long battle with breast cancer.
Born November 9, 1954, in Richmond, Indiana, to Donald and Phyllis Freeman Stikeleather, Toni was a life-long resident of this community. She graduated from Richmond High School. Toni worked at Goodwill, which she loved and where she made lasting friendships. Toni previously worked in the family business and was a beloved nursing assistant. She loved a good movie, current political events, and always enjoyed something sweet to eat. Toni loved spending time with her grandchildren and dog, Nelly.
Survivors include her daughters, Amy Vance and LeaAnn (Joe) Norman, both of Richmond and grandchildren, Noah, Megan, Bradyn, Addy, and Brinley.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial visitation for Tonya Kay "Toni" Earlywine will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to: I.W.I.N. Foundation (Indiana Women In Need), P.O. Box 30648, Indianapolis, IN 46220.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020