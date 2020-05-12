|
Tonya Maurer
Richmond - Tonya Maurer, age 70, of Richmond, died Sunday morning (May 10, 2020) surrounded by her family at her residence. She was born in Richmond on December 3, 1949 to Elmer and Ruth Hamilton Roberts. Except for six years in Connecticut, she had lived here all of her life. She was a graduate of Richmond High School and had worked as the Secretary for the Richmond Catholic Office. Tonya enjoyed cooking and traveling. She loved family time and spending time with her grandkids. She had the honor of meeting the last three Popes and receiving a rosary from each one of them. Tonya embraced the German culture and all things German. She especially enjoyed being referred to as "Oma" by her grandkids.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Charles "Charlie" Maurer, Jr.; children Greg (Julie) Maurer, Lisa (Mark) Smith, Steve (Jennifer) Maurer, Randy (Tami) Maurer and Kevin (Lindsay) Maurer; brother Donald Roberts; 11 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Amelia "Sally" Roberts, and a step-grandson, Michael Silva.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (May 15, 2020) in Saint Andrew Cemetery with Father Sengole Gnanaraj and Father John Luerman officiating. Friends may call on Thursday (May 14, 2020) from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish, 204 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374, Gibault Children's Services, 6401 S US Highway 41, Terre Haute, Indiana 47802, or Reid Health Foundation for Hospice, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, Indiana 47374. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Julie at Reid Hospice for the quality of her care to Tonya.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 12 to May 13, 2020