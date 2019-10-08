|
Tracey Alexis Keller
Layfayette, TN - Hagerstown native Tracey Alexis Keller 65, passed unexpectedly at her home on October 4, 2019.
She was born in Richmond IN on January 11, 1954 to Richard and Emma Lou Shadle.
She was a 1972 graduate of Hagerstown, worked for Dr Timpson of Richmond and lastly at Salia Plastics in Gallatin TN.
Survivors include her loving husband Dave, mother Emma Lou, two brothers Richard Kelley of Richmond, Kevin (Jane) of Hagerstown, Grandson Mason, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by father, Richard, brother Kim and two sisters Seri and Teal.
Her caring nature and love for her family and animals made her special to all who knew her.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 8, 2019