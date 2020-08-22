1/1
Travis Lee Barker
Travis Lee Barker

Richmond, IN - Travis Lee Barker, age 46, went on his journey to a pain free heaven, August 20, 2020. He was born to Vicky Lynn Aills Ponder and Roger L. Barker, on August 24, 1973, in Richmond, Indiana.

Travis was a quick wit, kind and compassionate man. He worked in the food service business until his physical disability left him unable to work. He tutored INDOC prisoners in math, helping over 100 men get their GED. He was a great guy to be around. He is terribly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Vicky; step-dad: Earl Ponder; biological father: Roger; step-brother: David Ponder; half-brothers: Roger and Josh Barker; many aunts; uncles; nephews; nieces and cousins. He will be missed by his good friends: Shari Watkins and Michelle Thuai.

Travis mourned the loss of his cat, Monster.

He is preceded in death by grandparents: Kenneth and Peachy Aills, Herschel and Ester Barker and Herbert and Nina Ponder.

There will not be any services at this time. The family will host a memorial service at a later date. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com






Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27, 2020.
