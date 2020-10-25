Twila Louise Brown
Eldorado, OH - Twila Louise Brown, age 89, of Eldorado, OH was received peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, Saturday, October 24, 2020 while at home surrounded by family. She was born October 4, 1931 in Ohio to the late George M. Clemens & Lora Jane (Dixon) Clemens. Twila was a longtime member and served as President of the board of the Eldorado United Methodist Church; Her and Richard loved fishing and boating. Anyone who spent time with her probably enjoyed her chicken & noodles and many other delicious meals that she lovingly prepared for many. Also, an avid lover of music she enjoyed playing the piano & organ. She shared many sewing & craft projects with family and friends. Her & Richard were frequently present for the activities of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers Eugene Clemens & Bill Clemens; grandson James Alan Oakes; and great grandson Drew Aden Steinberger. She was married to Richard Brown for 42 years. She is survived by son Rick E. Lewis of New Paris, OH; son Ronald L. Lewis of Eaton, OH; daughter Robin (David) Oda of Arcanum, OH and son Dean Brown (Shawna Mader) of The Villages, FL; son Duane Brown (husband Kevin Martin) of Fennville, MI; daughter DeAnna (David) Oakes of Richmond, IN; grandchildren: Michael Lewis, Donald Lewis, Karen (Mark) McCain, Carlee (Todd) Sowers, Ben (Kelcie) Oda, Colton (Alysha) Oda, Jenny Oda, Carsee Jane (Aaron) Blaske, Katie (Brandon) Williams, Danielle (Dustin) Steinberger, Tarah (Jim) Napier, Tosha (Kayne) Hobson; 24 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Eldorado United Methodist Church, 341 S Main St, Eldorado, OH 45321. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of funeral service at 10:00 am at the Eldorado United Methodist Church with Pastor Dave Richey officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery in Eldorado. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the State of the Heart Hospice or Eldorado United Methodist Church. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com
