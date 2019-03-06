|
|
Tyler Winfrey
Richmond - Tyler L. Winfrey, was born March 19, 2001 to Sam Winfrey and Anya Lear. He entered sleep February 18, 2019.
He attended Richmond's elementary, middle school and was a 12th grader at RHS. He was a member of Second Chance Ministries Church in Richmond. He was a member of Jeffers Boys and Girls Club, and mentor. His favorite sport was basketball, and he could "BALL" as the saying goes. School coaches admired this talent. Tyler had a giant caring, forgiving heart, he often gave without receiving in return. He planned on attending Culinary School and spoke of joining the Armed Forces.
He leaves to mourn, his father, mother, and momma, a grandfather, 2 aunts, 2 sisters, 1 brother, 4 nieces, 3 nephews, 10 cousins, many friends and associates.
Funeral service will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 at 1pm at Community Family Funeral Home, Calling will be held from 10am-1pm. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 6, 2019